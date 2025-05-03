Gaza MOI: Outlaw group exploits Israeli genocide to threaten security

The Ministry of Interior in Gaza said on Friday that an “outlaw” group had exploited Israel’s genocide to carry out robbery of shops and attacks on public and private property.

The ministry revealed in a statement that a security force, while pursuing this outlaw group, “was directly targeted by Israel more than once late Friday night, leading to the martyrdom of an officer and a child.”

The ministry indicated that this targeting reflects “the extent of the conspiracy being hatched against our people in the Gaza Strip and reveals the extent of the complicity of a group of agents who are devoid of patriotism and loyalty.”

It added that it “will not allow the occupation’s agents to threaten the security of citizens and their property.”

The Gaza Interior Ministry vowed to “strike with an iron fist anyone who attempts to tamper with security.”

READ: Gaza clans condemn robberies, call to hold perpetrators accountable

It explained that these actions come amid the “hell of the Israeli war of extermination,” which it said has “reached its peak through the use of starvation, the imposition of a total blockade, and the prevention of the entry of food and medicine for more than 60 days.”

It emphasised that what it described as “the outlaw group of occupation agents and saboteurs are exploiting this exceptional situation to threaten the lives of residents and spread chaos and terror in some areas and neighbourhoods.”

The ministry stated that it has begun “field measures to pursue and punish these agents and deviants, and to block their blatant attempts to incite chaos and terrorise the peaceful.”

In recent days, a number of shops, whose stocks were running low, and public and private property were subjected to armed robberies, sparking panic among Palestinians suffering from the ongoing starvation policy and war of extermination, according to eyewitnesses who spoke to Anadolu Agency.

Since October 7, 2023, and with full American support, Israel has been committing a systematic genocide in the Gaza Strip, leaving more than 170,000 Palestinians dead or wounded, most of them children and women, and more than 11,000 missing.

READ: Palestine tribes mourn Sinwar: ‘He was martyred fighting until his final moment on the front lines’