Turkiye refutes reports of overflight clearance for Israeli premier

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said on Saturday that the claims suggesting overflight permission was granted to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plane are not true, Anadolu reports.

Keceli made a statement regarding the allegations that overflight permission was given to Netanyahu’s aircraft.

He said: “The claims that overflight permission was granted to the Israeli Prime Minister’s plane are absolutely untrue. No such request has been conveyed to us either.”

