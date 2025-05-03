Middle East Monitor
US approves possible sale of air defence missiles to Saudi Arabia

May 3, 2025 at 9:19 am

In this photo illustration, the United States Department of State (DOS) logo is seen displayed on a smartphone screen. [Photo Illustration by Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images]

The US State Department approved the possible sale of AIM-120C-8 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles and related support to Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon said Friday.

The estimated cost is $3.5 billion.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that contributes to political stability and economic progress in the Gulf Region,” it said in a statement.

The principal contractor will be RTX Corporation in the state of Arizona.

The Defence Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale Friday.

