10 more Gazans released from Israeli detention

The Israeli army on Monday released 10 more Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, who were detained during the Israeli genocidal war in the enclave, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Hamas-run Prisoners’ Media Office said the 10 freed Palestinians were transferred from the Sde Teiman Prison in southern Israel to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central Gaza city of Deir al-Balah.

The freed Palestinians are in “severe” health condition, the office said.

According to an Anadolu reporter, the Palestinian detainees were set free at the Israeli-controlled Kissufim and transferred to the hospital for medical checkups by vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the releases.

The Israeli army had released dozens of Palestinians from Gaza in the past months without any prior coordination or agreement with the Palestinian side.

There are no exact figures about the number of Gazans held by Israel, but estimates suggest that their numbers are in the thousands.

The Israeli army renewed its assault on Gaza on March 18, shattering a Jan. 19 ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

More than 52,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

