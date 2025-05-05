Middle East Monitor
Middle East Monitor

Middle East Monitor

Saudi club Al-Ahli players awarded “extraordinary” SR1 million each after AFC Champions League win

May 5, 2025 at 3:11 pm

Members of Al Ahli celebrate after winning against Kawasaki Frontale during the AFC Champions League Elite Finals match between Al Ahli v Kawasaki Frontale at King Abdullah Sports City Hall Stadium on May 04, 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. [Photo by Clicks Images/Getty Images]

Each player on the Saudi football club Al-Ahli is set to receive a SR1 million ($266,000) reward following their historic victory in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League, a Saudi newspaper reported on Sunday.

According to Arriyadiyah, the “extraordinary” bonus will be jointly covered by the club’s management and the Ministry of Sports, with SR700,000 provided by Al-Ahli, which is owned by the Public Investment Fund, and SR300,000 by the Ministry.

Saudi Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal had previously announced a SR300,000 government reward for each player, with SR100,000 granted for reaching the final and SR200,000 for securing the title.

Arriyadiyah added that the payments are expected to be issued within the coming days.

The Jeddah-based club claimed the continental title for the first time in its history after a 2-0 victory over Japan’s Kawasaki Frontale at Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah.

