Turkiye, UK sign new defence industry cooperation agreement

Turkiye and the United Kingdom have signed a new defence industry cooperation deal, amid their growing ties in the sector in recent years.

On Wednesday this week, the Turkish and British governments signed the Turkiye-UK Defense Industry Council (TUDIC) Specification, an agreement intended to strengthen the relationship between Ankara and London in regards to cooperation in the defence sector.

According to a statement on X by Turkiye’s Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), the signing was conducted at a meeting held in the British capital London between the the head of the SSB, Haluk Görgün, Turkish deputy defense minister, Musa Heybet, and British minister for defense procurement and industry, Maria Eagle.

That meeting – which was also attended by representatives of defence firms from both countries – “was held with the will to deepen cooperation against the changing global security environment and common threats”, the SSB stated. It called the development “an important step that will contribute to the further strengthening of the strategic defense industry partnership between Turkiye and the UK”.

READ: Is Europe ready to accept Turkiye’s defence of the continent?