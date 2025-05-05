Yemen's Houthis threaten "comprehensive aerial blockade" on Israel

The Humanitarian Operations Coordination Centre (HOCC) in Sanaa has officially informed the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) of the Houthis’ decision to impose “a comprehensive aerial blockade” on Israel.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Centre confirmed that it had sent a formal letter to ICAO and IATA to inform them of the airspace ban and to urge them to take the necessary steps within their respective mandates. It also called for coordination with relevant authorities to avoid air navigation to and from what it called the “usurping Israeli enemy’s airports,” with specific reference to Lod Airport, known internationally as Ben Gurion Airport. The Centre explained that these airports are under constant threat of being targeted by Yemeni forces, necessitating flight rerouting.

The statement added that the letter reflects the Republic of Yemen’s commitment to ensuring civil aviation safety, which falls under the responsibilities of ICAO and IATA.

The Centre expressed hope that the addressed bodies would take the necessary steps to maintain air traffic safety, including issuing aviation warnings and flight information bulletins, and coordinating with concerned countries to adopt appropriate measures for aircraft protection.

According to the statement, the airspace ban will come into effect on 4 May 2025 at 22:42 Sanaa local time (19:42 GMT), and will remain in place until further notice.

The Centre concluded by urging all parties to understand that this step is a “humanitarian and moral” measure. It stressed the need for collective pressure on the “usurping Israeli entity” to halt what it described as “genocide, starvation, and the siege” imposed on the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The Humanitarian Operations Coordination Centre (HOCC), founded in 2024 in Sana’a, works under the Armed Forces’ Supreme Commander to reduce civilian and infrastructure harm in military zones, upholding Islamic principles, international law, and Yemen’s interests.

