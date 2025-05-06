Israel: Opposition leader says gov’t busy dividing people, not winning Gaza war

Leader of Israel’s National Unity Party, Benny Gantz, yesterday accused the Israeli government of being busy dividing the people rather than winning the war on Gaza, Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.

“Time has come to tell the truth — while we are achieving military victories, and the IDF is crushing the Iranian axis and has dismantled Hamas as a military force, fighting terrorism is not like a football match that ends with a final whistle,” Gantz said at a party meeting.

He warned that a year and a half after Israel launched its aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip, no progress has been made in replacing the Hamas leadership.

“Alongside the military operations, there are many slogans and many stories, but there are no concrete plans for the future and no results… The government is busy dividing the people, not winning the war,” he added.

