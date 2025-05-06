Israel reserve soldiers refuse to join expanded offensive on Gaza, media reports

Dozens of Israeli reserve soldiers and officers are reportedly unwilling to report for military service as the army is calling up tens of thousands of reservists for an expanded offensive against the besieged Gaza Strip.

This came after the Israeli security cabinet approved expanding the war on Gaza yesterday evening, under the pretext of “forcing Hamas to agree to a prisoner exchange agreement without a ceasefire”.

According to the Jerusalem Post, the Israeli occupation army said on Saturday that it was sending call-up orders to tens of thousands of reservists to expand its war in the Gaza Strip.

“The tens of thousands of reservists being called up would begin to show up in the military in the coming week,” it said.

However, according to the paper, the army should consider itself lucky if 60 to 70 per cent of those called for service actually show up.

The newspaper said the sharp drop in reserve turnout is the result of a combination of factors, including extreme physical exhaustion as reservists have been called up three to six times since 7 October 2023, as well as emotional exhaustion from leaving their families, universities and work.

According to the paper, many reservists have already served for more than 275 days since 7 October, and the disruption to their families’ lives, livelihoods and jobs has become unsustainable.

“Many have been dismissed from their jobs due to long absences due to their military service,” it added.

The paper explained that many reservists refuse to show up for service mainly because they feel the decisions are driven by political considerations pertaining to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s desire to preserve his coalition cabinet, rather than strategic considerations, such as defeating Hamas or returning Israeli captives held in Gaza.

The soldiers are also reportedly frustrated at the lack of clear end goals for the war.

“When the prime minister and the chief of staff disagree about whether the primary goal of the war is to destroy Hamas or to recover the hostages, this confusion seeps into everyone. It doesn’t inspire confidence, but rather generates doubt and a sense of futility: Why do this if they don’t know what they want?” the paper added.

