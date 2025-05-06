Israel’s Ben-Gvir reiterates insistence on starving Gaza, displacing Palestinians

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, reaffirmed his insistence on starving Palestinians in Gaza as part of the ongoing genocidal war, Anadolu reported.

According to Israel’s Channel 14, Ben-Gvir said “the only aid that should enter Gaza is for the purpose of voluntary migration,” a clear expression of his support for the displacement of Palestinians from the enclave ahead of Israel’s annexing it.

“As long as [Israeli captives] are trapped in tunnels, no aid should enter there, neither from the Israeli army nor from aid organisations,” he added.

On Sunday, the Israeli Security Cabinet approved an aid delivery plan for the Palestinians in war-torn Gaza through private US security contractors who would hand over aid boxes to individuals after screening them.

Earlier yesterday, the Israeli cabinet approved a plan to expand the genocide against the Palestinians, including occupying the enclave and remaining there.

Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said the Israeli occupation army will not withdraw from Gaza.

“We are finally going to occupy the Gaza Strip. We will stop being afraid of the word ‘occupation’,” Smotrich told Israel’s Channel 13.

More than 52,500 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

