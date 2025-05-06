The beginning of the end of unshakeable support: Why US public opinion is turning away from Israel

The US-Israel relationship is undergoing an unprecedented transformation. Once the recipient of broad, near-unquestioned bipartisan support across American political lines, Israel now faces a rising wave of skepticism and criticism in US public opinion. According to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in early 2025, 53 per cent of Americans now hold a negative view of Israel—a significant increase from 42 per cent in 2022. This 11-point jump, coupled with declining emotional investment in Israel’s ongoing war with Hamas, signals a paradigm shift in how Americans perceive their long-standing ally. Support for Israel is eroding, and this trend reflects a complex mix of generational divides, political polarisation, and widespread dissatisfaction with Israeli military actions in Gaza. This shift not only challenges the bilateral relationship but also raises profound questions about the future of US foreign policy in the Middle East.

A generational divide: A new perspective emerging

One of the most striking drivers of declining support for Israel is the sharp generational divide in attitudes. Pew data shows that only 41 per cent of Americans under 30 have a favorable view of Israel, compared to 69 per cent among those over 65. This gap is not merely statistical—it reflects fundamental differences in values, sources of information, and historical experience. Younger generations, particularly Gen Z, engage with global events primarily through digital platforms like Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram. These platforms often feature harrowing images of Palestinian suffering in Gaza—destroyed homes, displaced families, civilian casualties—that deeply affect young viewers and strengthen their empathy toward Palestinians.

Unlike older generations who may see Israel through the lens of the Cold War or shared threats to the West, today’s youth place greater emphasis on human rights, social justice, and equality. As a result, the unconditional support for Israel once assumed by their parents and grandparents is now a topic of scrutiny and debate. Furthermore, rising education and awareness about the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have contributed to this shift. Many young Americans are now familiar with terms like occupation, settlements, and the human rights implications of Israeli policies. This awareness—often amplified by academic activists and movements like BDS—has helped reshape perceptions among younger generations.

Political polarisation: From bipartisan consensus to partisan divide

The erosion of support for Israel is also closely tied to increasing political polarisation in the US. While backing for Israel was once a bipartisan norm, Pew’s findings reveal a stark partisan divide: 74 per cent of Republicans maintain a positive view of Israel, compared to just 44 per cent of Democrats. This gap reflects Israel’s evolution from a national ally into a partisan issue—an uncommon phenomenon in past decades.

This shift is partly a consequence of recent Israeli government policies, particularly under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which have increasingly aligned with America’s conservative wing. Netanyahu’s controversial 2015 address to Congress, criticising the Iran nuclear deal without coordination with the Obama administration and at the invitation of Republicans, alienated many Democrats. Additionally, his open support for Donald Trump’s reelection bid further cemented the perception among Democrats that Israel had become a partisan ally rather than a national partner.

At the same time, the progressive wing of the Democratic Party—led by figures like Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Rashida Tlaib—has issued pointed critiques of Israeli policies. These criticisms often focus on human rights violations, illegal settlements, and the blockade of Gaza, and they resonate deeply with the party’s younger and more liberal base. This progressive momentum has not only challenged traditional support for Israel but has also sparked calls to reconsider the US’s $3.8 billion in annual military aid to Israel—a proposal that would have been unthinkable just a decade ago.

Dissatisfaction with Israel’s military actions in Gaza

Perhaps the most immediate factor in the decline of US support for Israel is the public reaction to its military operations in Gaza. Pew data reveals that only 34 per cent of Americans consider Israel’s actions in Gaza justifiable, while 47 per cent describe them as excessively harsh. This dissatisfaction is particularly pronounced among Democrats (60 per cent) and Americans under 50 (55 per cent).

The ongoing Israel-Hamas war, which escalated in October 2023, has been marked by staggering civilian casualties, widespread destruction of infrastructure, and a worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Reports from the United Nations and human rights organisations indicate tens of thousands of civilian deaths, including thousands of children, and the displacement of more than one million people. These numbers, along with haunting images of destroyed hospitals and grieving families, have dominated global media and social platforms, stirring strong emotional responses among the American public.

Among Americans concerned with human rights, these reports have sparked anger and disillusionment. Many believe that as the primary recipient of US military aid, Israel should be held to higher standards in upholding international law and protecting civilians. This dissatisfaction has intensified scrutiny of America’s role in the conflict. The billions in annual US military assistance—much of which funds weapons used in Gaza—has become a point of contention. Polls show that a majority of Democrats and a significant portion of independents now support conditioning this aid on Israel’s compliance with human rights norms.

The consequences of a historic shift

The decline in support for Israel carries significant implications for US foreign policy and the US-Israel relationship. In the short term, this shift may lead to calls for reducing or tightening conditions on military aid. Already, proposals to review and restrict US military assistance have surfaced in Congress, particularly among progressive Democratic lawmakers. In the long term, if current trends persist, Israel may lose its privileged status as an unquestioned strategic ally in the Middle East.

This transformation also reflects changing priorities within American society. While Israel was once framed as a democratic bulwark in the region, many Americans now prioritise domestic issues such as healthcare, climate change, and economic inequality. This shift in focus, coupled with rising awareness of human rights concerns, makes it more difficult for Israel to retain its traditional base of support.

Moreover, declining support for Israel may catalyse a broader conversation about an ethics-based US foreign policy. While some view this change as a drift toward isolationism, others see it as an opportunity to redefine America’s global role—one centered more firmly on human rights and global justice.

As the 2025 Pew survey illustrates, America’s declining support for Israel is a historic turning point driven by generational rifts, political polarisation, and outrage over Israel’s military actions in Gaza. For the first time in decades, a majority of Americans hold an unfavourable view of Israel, signaling the end of an era of unconditional backing. This shift not only mirrors evolving American values and priorities, but also poses critical challenges for leaders in both countries. For Israel to rebuild its standing in US public opinion, it must address growing concerns over human rights and justice. Meanwhile, American policymakers face the delicate task of balancing a historic alliance with increasing demands for a values-based foreign policy. Without such recalibration, a partnership once deemed unbreakable may prove increasingly fragile under the weight of a new political reality.

