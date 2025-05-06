UN official: Israel gov’t is the most criminal of all

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, Francesca Albanese, has described the Israeli government as “the most criminal of all governments”, adding that “Israel is using starvation as a weapon”, Quds Press reported.

Albanese accused Israel of committing genocide in the Gaza Strip, and said that the siege it continues to impose goes against international humanitarian law.

She stated that Israel must be sanctioned for its violations of international law in Gaza, affirming that the principles of international humanitarian law will prevail over Israel’s brutality sooner or later.

Israel completely closed all crossings into Gaza on 2 March, banning the entry of food, water and fuel.

The Israeli occupation army resumed its assault on Gaza on 18 March, shattering a 19 January ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

Israel has killed more than 52,200 Palestinians in the enclave since October 2023, most of them women and children.

