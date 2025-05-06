UNICEF: Gaza's infrastructure is completely destroyed

The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip has become catastrophic by all standards, UNICEF spokesperson, Dr Kazem Abu Khalaf, said yesterday.

During an interview on eXtra news television, Abu Khalaf added that what is happening in Gaza is a major tragedy occurring before the eyes and ears of the world, without any real action from the international community.

He explained that the differences between Jerusalem and Gaza are significant, noting that Gaza is facing a near-total collapse in essential sectors, most notably the health sector. Of the 36 hospitals, only 20 or 22 are partially operational, and they are more like limited-capacity clinics than actual hospitals.

“This explains the large number of wounded and sick people in need of treatment outside Gaza, estimated in the thousands, including at least 3,000 to 4,000 children. However, the number of those who have left for treatment is very small, as medical evacuation is proceeding at random and in a chaotic manner.”

Abu Khalaf pointed out that the infrastructure in the Gaza Strip is completely destroyed, stressing that water has become a scarce commodity.

He noted that approximately 25 per cent of children under the age of five suffer from watery diarrhoea due to water contamination, while 75 per cent of families struggle to obtain clean water, and when they do find it, they are forced to choose between using it for cooking, bathing, or cleaning.

Regarding the conditions of women, Abu Khalaf said: “We conducted a survey of 17,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women, and it was found that at least 1,000 of them suffer from malnutrition and require immediate treatment.”

The UNICEF spokesman stressed that the malnutrition among pregnant women is affecting their children, with many being born with lower-than-normal weights.

“We surveyed tens of thousands of children and found that at least 9,000 children suffer from severe malnutrition of varying degrees. Many children in Gaza have been orphaned; at least 41,000 of them are orphans, including 2,000 who have lost both parents,” he added.

He pointed out that these figures do not include the psychological effects or educational losses, which are equally devastating.

