Ex-Austria president urges gov’t to criticise Israel's actions in Gaza

Former Austrian President Heinz Fischer called on the Austrian government to speak out against Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip.

“I am outraged to see the way in which [Israeli] Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu and his so-called War Cabinet of extreme right-wing members of the government, who carry their Zionism before them, are waging war against the people of the Gaza Strip,” Fischer said in an interview with public broadcaster ORF today.

He said atrocities in Gaza should not be overlooked any more than those in Ukraine.

“I am very serious about this,” Fischer continued. He added that one must “not remain silent” in the case of acts suspected of war crimes. “And that is why I also expect the Austrian government to follow these matters closely and then take a stand.”

Austria is considered one of the most pro-Israel countries in the EU.

Netanyahu’s actions “do not reduce anti-Semitism, but rather increase and strengthen it,” Fischer said. “A stop must be put to this.”

He added that the Holocaust does not justify “the way people, women and children are being treated now.”

“Israel is not only disregarding human rights, but also international law,” Fischer said.

Fischer, a member of Austria’s Social Democratic Party, served as president from 2004 to 2016. He was also minister of science from 1983 to 1987.

His remarks come amid growing international concern over Israel’s plans to intensify its military campaign in Gaza and maintain its blockade on humanitarian aid.

