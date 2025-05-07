Gaza nearing total collapse as aid access severely restricted: Red Cross

Gaza is on the brink of total collapse amid rapidly worsening humanitarian conditions and severely limited relief access, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warned yesterday.

Dr Hisham Mehanna, spokesperson for the ICRC in Gaza, said in a phone interview with Egyptian TV’s Extra News: “We are approaching the point of complete collapse if there is no immediate and tangible change on the ground.”

He stressed that humanitarian operations are now heavily restricted and called for the urgent and unimpeded delivery of essential aid. “There must be immediate and safe access to allow humanitarian organisations to reach thousands of civilians trapped in catastrophic conditions,” he urged.

Dr Mehanna pointed out that the ICRC had previously warned of reaching a stage after which even the best efforts may no longer be effective.

