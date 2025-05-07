Hamas denies Trump claims it's seizing aid in Gaza

Hamas denied US President Donald Trump’s accusations that it seizes aid sent to the Gaza Strip, describing his statements as a “strange repetition of the lies” of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, which seeks to justify the crime of starving Palestinians.

The movement said in a statement that “US President Donald Trump’s statements accusing Hamas of controlling humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip are nothing but a strange echoing of the lies told by the terrorist Netanyahu government, which seeks to justify the systematic starvation it is committing against innocent civilians.”

“These accusations clearly contradict UN reports, the testimonies of humanitarian organisations operating in the Gaza Strip, and all field evidence, but are consistent with the policies of the occupation, which uses starvation as a weapon, in flagrant violation of international law and humanitarian norms.”

“It is not enough for Trump to ask Netanyahu to send food [to Gaza]. What is required is a responsible stance that respects international humanitarian law, demands the immediate opening of the crossings, ensures the flow of aid and relief, and stops the use of food as a weapon of blackmail and pressure in the battle,” the movement said.

Hamas urged “the US administration to correct its position, stop providing cover for the crime of genocide and the starvation policy adopted by the occupation in the Gaza Strip, and pressure it to end its aggression and open the crossings, which have been closed for more than two months, to allow the entry of all essential life-saving supplies.”

On Monday, in a White House press conference, Trump accused Hamas of “seizing humanitarian aid arriving in the Gaza Strip,” noting that it “uses this aid to fund its military activities,” according to the American newspaper Politico.

“If you look, Hamas is making it impossible. They are taking everything that’s brought in,” noting “But we’re going to help the people of Gaza because they are being treated very badly by Hamas.”

Trump, once again failed to hold Israel accountable for the closure of all crossings into the enclave and its use of starvation as a weapon of war.

Since 2 March, Israel has kept Gaza’s crossings completely sealed, banning the entry of food, water, medical and humanitarian aid, deepening an already humanitarian crisis in the enclave, according to government, human rights and international reports.

The 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza are entirely dependent on aid after Israel’s ongoing genocide made them impoverished, according to World Bank data.

