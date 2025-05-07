Irish FM ‘disgusted’ by Israel

Irish Tanaiste (Deputy Prime Minister), Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Simon Harris said he is “deeply appalled and disgusted by Israel’s continued blocking of humanitarian aid into Gaza.”

In a speech at the Ireland Global Summit 2025 yesterday, Harris added that the conflict in the Middle East is a priority for him and the Irish government.

He noted reports by the World Food Programme (WFP) warning of food supplies running out inside the Strip, stating that famine is a real threat to many residents of Gaza.

“Children in Gaza are dying of hunger as we speak, and we cannot stand idly by and allow this to happen,” he said. He reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of aggression and the resumption of humanitarian access to all parts of Gaza, noting that “Ireland and its EU partners have repeatedly urged Israel to comply with its obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law.”

He expressed concern over reports that Israel is planning to expand its military operations in Gaza, calling on Tel Aviv to exercise “restraint”.

Harris stressed the importance of allowing humanitarian organisations, including UNRWA, to operate at full capacity, and asserted the need to address the challenges facing the UN agency that threaten the integrity of the international system.

He noted that Israeli settlement activity in the occupied West Bank is increasing, and confirmed Dublin’s commitment to the two-state solution as the only way to achieve lasting peace and security.

