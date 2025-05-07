Syria arrests doctor accused of killing, torturing detainees under Assad rule

Syrian authorities yesterday announced the arrest of Bassam Yousef Salman Ali, a former military doctor, for his alleged involvement in the torture and killing of detainees at Tishreen Military Hospital during the rule of the ousted regime, according to Arabi21.

The Ministry of Interior said on its Telegram channel: “The Damascus Security Directorate has arrested the criminal Doctor Bassam Yousef Salman Ali, one of the officers who worked at Tishreen Hospital during the era of the former regime.”

The statement added that Ali was involved in medical crimes committed against detainees.

According to the ministry, he turned Tishreen Hospital into a human slaughterhouse, participating in torture and killing of detainees transferred to the hospital. He was also reportedly involved in organ trafficking and extorting families of detainees.

The statement further claimed he was linked to the killing of several detainees by injecting them with lethal substances inside the hospital, in clear violation of medical and humanitarian laws.

Investigations are ongoing to uncover more crimes committed by the suspect during his years of service, the ministry added, with the aim of referring him to the judiciary.

Since the overthrow of Bashar Al-Assad’s regime in December 2024, Syrian security forces and concerned authorities have continued to pursue those suspected of involvement in crimes and human rights violations, particularly acts of torture and killing of detainees during the reign of the regime.

