Ansar Allah: Our ceasefire agreement with the US does not include Israel

Reuters quoted a spokesman for the Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement in Yemen as saying on Wednesday that “the agreement between the movement and the US does not include Israel.”

This comes after US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the US would halt its airstrikes against Yemen, after claiming that his country had received what he described as a promise from the Yemenis to halt attacks on ships in the Red Sea, considering this good news.

During his meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Trump confirmed that his administration is taking the Yemenis’ undertaking to stop its attacks in exchange for an immediate end to US strikes, although there is no formal agreement yet.

Trump revealed that a “very, very big announcement” will be made before he departs for a Middle East tour that will include Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar.

He indicated that the announcement will be very positive, likely coming next Thursday, Friday, or Monday, describing it as “one of the most important announcements that have been made in many years about a certain subject.”

In the same context, the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that “the Sultanate’s efforts have resulted in a ceasefire agreement between the United States of America and the relevant authorities in Sana’a, Yemen, with the aim of achieving de-escalation.”

On Wednesday, Iran welcomed the cessation of “US aggression” against Yemen, following the announcement of a ceasefire agreement between the Houthi rebels and the US, brokered by the Sultanate of Oman. The Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Tehran, a major supporter of the Houthis, welcomes the development of the situation in the Republic of Yemen and the cessation of US aggression against the country, noting “the legendary steadfastness of the Yemeni people in the face of foreign aggression.”

Saudi Arabia also welcomed the Sultanate of Oman’s announcement of a ceasefire agreement between the US and the Yemeni Ansar Allah group on Wednesday “with the aim of protecting international navigation and trade.”

In a post on X, the Saudi Foreign Ministry expressed “Saudi Arabia’s welcome of the statement issued by the Sultanate of Oman regarding the agreement to a ceasefire in Yemen, aimed at protecting international navigation and trade.”

The Kingdom reaffirmed “its support for all efforts to achieve a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis, in a manner that ensures security and stability for Yemen and the broader region.”

