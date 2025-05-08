EU calls on Israel to lift Gaza blockade “immediately”

The European Commission called on Israel on Wednesday to immediately lift the blockade on the Gaza Strip, stating that “For over two months, no humanitarian supplies have entered Gaza,” in clear violation of international humanitarian law.

This came in a joint statement issued by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica, and EU Commissioner for Preparedness, Crisis Management and Equality Hadja Lahbib.

The statement stressed that “This is the longest such closure the Strip has ever faced and a matter of grave concern.”

It referred to reports from UN organisations indicating that “food stocks are now exhausted, and most households lack safe water,” adding that “Humanitarians continue to warn that hunger is spreading and deepening in the enclave.”

The representatives explained that “Tons of aid, representing supplies for 3 months for the population of 2.2 million, are waiting at the border. Once the blockade is lifted, the nutrition situation could improve very quickly.”

“The EU reiterates its urgent call on Israel to lift the blockade on Gaza immediately,” it said, pointing out that “As the occupying power, Israel is obliged under international law to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches the population in need.”

The Commission said, “Our message is clear: humanitarian aid must never be politicised or militarised. Using aid as a tool of war is prohibited under International Humanitarian Law.”

The statement repeated the EU’s call for “a resumption of the ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of the hostages, leading to a permanent end to hostilities,” noting that “The EU reiterates its unwavering support for the Palestinian people.”

Since 2 March, Israel has closed the Gaza Strip’s crossings to the entry of food, relief, medical aid, and goods, causing a significant deterioration in the humanitarian situation for Palestinians, according to government, human rights, and international reports.

