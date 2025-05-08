Food supplies in Gaza depleted amid Israeli blockade, reports WCK

World Central Kitchen, the American humanitarian organisation, announced on Wednesday that it is no longer able to provide food to the residents of Gaza due to the Israeli blockade on humanitarian aid.

In a statement, the organisation said: ” After serving more than 130 million total meals and 26 million loaves of bread over the past 18 months, World Central Kitchen no longer has the supplies to cook meals or bake bread in Gaza.”

Since early March, Israel has closed border crossings and blocked all aid from entering the besieged coastal territory, home to around two million Palestinians. Israel accuses Hamas of diverting humanitarian aid for military purposes and selling it for profit, which is then used to fund its military operations.

According to the United Nations, hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza are facing severe food shortages.

The organisation stated that its food stocks have run out and cannot be replenished due to the blockade, adding that its field kitchens no longer have enough ingredients to prepare meals.

“Our trucks—loaded with food and supplies—are waiting in Egypt, Jordan and Israel, ready to enter Gaza. But they cannot move without permission. Humanitarian aid must be allowed to flow,” Jose Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen, said.

The organisation noted that it is still supporting Palestinian families by distributing critically needed potable water where possible.

