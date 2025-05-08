Middle East Monitor
Hamas says Israel deliberately targets civilian gatherings in Gaza to cause casualties

May 8, 2025 at 12:51 pm

The lifeless body of Palestinians is pulled out from under the rubble as search and rescue operation continues following the Israeli attacks on the house of the Reyyan family in Beit Lahia, Gaza on May 8, 2025. [Abdalhkem Abu Riash - Anadolu Agency]

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has condemned the new “brutal massacre” committed by Israel on Tuesday by targeting a crowded restaurant west of Gaza City, killing 22 Palestinians.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the movement accused the Israeli army of “deliberately” targeting civilian gatherings to cause the greatest number of casualties.

The statement said the Israeli army continues its barbaric aggression against Gaza, deliberately targeting civilian gatherings, including shelters and food distribution points, as part of a systematic war of extermination aimed at causing the greatest number of casualties among defenceless civilians and “breaking the will of our people through killing, starvation, and siege”.

The movement called for urgent international action to deter the Israeli government, which “continues committing war crimes and ethnic cleansing against innocent civilians, amidst a disturbing international silence”.

It also called on the Arab and Islamic nations to “escalate popular action by all possible means in support of the steadfastness of the Palestinians and in rejection of genocide and starvation”.

