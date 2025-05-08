Hamas says Israel deliberately targets civilian gatherings in Gaza to cause casualties

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has condemned the new “brutal massacre” committed by Israel on Tuesday by targeting a crowded restaurant west of Gaza City, killing 22 Palestinians.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the movement accused the Israeli army of “deliberately” targeting civilian gatherings to cause the greatest number of casualties.

The statement said the Israeli army continues its barbaric aggression against Gaza, deliberately targeting civilian gatherings, including shelters and food distribution points, as part of a systematic war of extermination aimed at causing the greatest number of casualties among defenceless civilians and “breaking the will of our people through killing, starvation, and siege”.

The movement called for urgent international action to deter the Israeli government, which “continues committing war crimes and ethnic cleansing against innocent civilians, amidst a disturbing international silence”.

It also called on the Arab and Islamic nations to “escalate popular action by all possible means in support of the steadfastness of the Palestinians and in rejection of genocide and starvation”.

‘No place is safe in Gaza’: A child from Gaza, in her own words