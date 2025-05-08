Israel kills 102 Palestinians and wounds 193 in 24 hours in Gaza

The Israeli occupation forces have killed 102 Palestinians and wounded 193 others over the past 24 hours in new airstrikes against the besieged Gaza Strip, Anadolu agency reported citing local authorities.

The Gaza Media Office said in a statement on Wednesday that the victims were killed in the central and northern areas of the Gaza Strip, the densely populated areas in the enclave.

According to the statement, a majority of the victims were killed in direct Israeli shelling that targeted the Abu Hamisa School located in the Bureij refugee camp and the Manasra camp for displaced persons in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on Tuesday, where dozens of Palestinian families had sought refuge from the ongoing bombardment.

Israeli airstrikes also targeted the Al-Karama School and a crowded restaurant in the Gaza Strip Governorate on Wednesday, resulting in a large number of casualties, including women and children, according to the office’s statement.

According to data released by Gaza’s government media office, at least 234 shelters and displacement centers have been targeted by the Israeli army since the outbreak of its genocidal war in October 2023.

​​According to witnesses, the Israeli army also carried out home demolitions in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central enclave.

The Israeli army has launched a brutal military onslaught on Gaza, killing more than 52,600 people, mostly women and children, since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

