Journalist martyred hours after his daughter's birth: 214 journalists killed since the start of the war on Gaza

The death toll of journalist martyrs in Gaza has risen to 214 since the start of the war on the Strip on 7 October 2023, with the martyrdom of journalist Yahya Subaih in an Israeli airstrike targeting a restaurant in the Al-Rimal neighbourhood, west of Gaza City.

Press sources in Gaza reported that journalist Subaih was killed hours after his daughter’s birth.

The Government Media Office in Gaza announced the updated death toll, noting that the martyr worked for several media outlets.

It condemned “in the strongest terms the systematic targeting, killing, and assassination of Palestinian journalists by the Israeli occupation. We call on the Federation of Arab Journalists and all journalism bodies in all countries of the world to condemn these systematic crimes against Palestinian journalists and media professionals in the Gaza Strip.”

The government media office held the occupation, the US administration, and countries complicit in the crime of genocide, such as the UK, Germany, and France, fully responsible for this heinous, brutal crime, according to its statement.

It also called on the international community, international organisations, and journalism and media organisations in all countries of the world to condemn the crimes of the occupation, deter it, prosecute it in international courts for its ongoing crimes, and bring the occupation’s criminals to justice.

“We also call on them to put serious and effective pressure to stop the crime of genocide, protect journalists and media professionals in the Gaza Strip, and stop the crime of killing and assassinating them,” added the media office.

