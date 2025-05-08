UN rejects Israel's plan to manage aid deliveries to Gaza Strip

The UN firmly opposed once again Israel’s reported aid delivery control plan for Palestinians in Gaza via private US security contractors, Anadolu reports.

In a news conference on Thursday, Farhan Haq addressed US President Donald Trump’s Special Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff’s unofficial briefing to the UN Security Council members on Wednesday, and stated that the UN was not “directly informed” about the briefing.

“I believe that this was something that individual members of the Security Council received a briefing on at the US mission yesterday. So, this was not an event at the United Nations,” he said.

According to media reports on Wednesday, Witkoff focused on a new aid plan for Gaza proposed by the US and Israel, which aims delivering aid boxes to individuals via private US security contractors.

Recalling the UN’s position on humanitarian aid deliveries, Haq said that “regarding what we’ve said about the information we’ve received from Israel about the scheme for the provision of supplies of Gaza. What they presented to us thus far appears designed to further control and restrict supplies down to the last calorie and the last grain of flour.”

“The Secretary General has made it clear that the UN will not engage in any arrangement that fails to uphold the humanitarian principles of humanity, impartiality, independence and neutrality,” he said.

