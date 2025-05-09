2 more Israeli soldiers killed in southern Gaza, army says

Two more Israeli occupation soldiers were killed in battles with the Palestinian resistance in the southern Gaza Strip, the army said today.

A military statement said that four soldiers were also injured in battles in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

The two deaths brought to 856 the total number of Israeli soldiers killed since the outbreak of Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip on 7 October 2023, according to military figures released by the army.

The Israeli occupation army has launched a brutal military onslaught on Gaza, killing nearly 52,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

