China says it supports Egypt amid Trump's ‘bullying’

China has voiced support for Egypt’s sovereignty, rights and interests including over the Suez Canal.

This came after US President Donald Trump demanded on Truth Social, his social media platform, free passage for US commercial and military vessels through the Panama and Suez Canals, a request that Egypt has strongly opposed.

“China firmly supports the Egyptian government and people in safeguarding their sovereignty and legitimate rights and interests, and opposes any bullying words or actions,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a press conference.

Last month, Trump claimed on Truth Social that both the Panama and Suez Canals would not have existed without the United States and therefore US commercial and military vessels should be granted free passage, adding that he had asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio to follow up on the matter.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump has told his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, that he was seeking to guarantee free passage for American ships through the Suez Canal.

The newspaper quoted sources as saying that Trump expressed his intention to obtain support from Cairo in operations against the Houthis in Yemen, specifically military support, intelligence sharing, or funding. However, Al-Sisi rejected his demands, indicating that a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip was the best way to stop the Houthis.

