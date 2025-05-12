500 lawmakers appeal to Trump to stop Gaza genocide, starvation 

More than 500 parliamentarians from around the world have issued an urgent appeal for US President Donald Trump to immediately intervene and stop Israel’s “genocide and systematic starvation” of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In an open letter issued by the Parliamentarians of the Free World campaign yesterday, the officials emphasised that “the indiscriminate bombing, comprehensive blockade, systematic destruction of infrastructure, and targeting of civilians in Gaza amount to crimes against humanity that require urgent international action.”

They warned that “the unconditional military and diplomatic support provided by some major powers — primarily the United States — to Israel constitutes blatant complicity and undermines the values upon which the American Republic was founded,” calling for “a review of this support and the cessation of all forms of military assistance.”

The letter emphasised that “the right to self-determination and resistance to occupation is an inherent right of all peoples. In the case of Palestine, resistance to occupation is not only morally justified, but is also enshrined in international law.”

“Lasting peace and regional stability cannot be achieved through temporary ceasefires or externally imposed settlements, built through coercion or displacement. Rather, they require the full restoration of the rights of the Palestinian people,” the letter read.

The signatories called for immediate action, including opening the border crossings to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, suspending military support to Israel, convening an emergency session of the UN Security Council to issue a binding resolution to halt the genocide, and reconsidering economic and trade relations with Israel as an “occupying power practicing ethnic cleansing.”

Prominent signatories to the letter include Osama Al-Nujaifi, former speaker of the Iraqi Parliament; Abdelilah Benkirane, former prime minister of Morocco; Ayman Nour, former Egyptian presidential candidate; Muhammad Hidayat Nur Wahid, deputy speaker of the Indonesian Shura Council; and Mandela Mandela, grandson of Nelson Mandela and former member of the South African Parliament.

The parliamentarians ended their letter by warning that “the global conscience of humanity watches not only those who commit crimes, but also those who have the power to stop them,” calling on US President Donald Trump to use his influence to stand up for justice and human dignity.