Arab Parliament calls for immediate UN action to save Gaza’s children

The Arab Parliament has appealed to the UN secretary-general, the high commissioner for human rights, and the UNICEF executive director to take immediate and effective action to save Gaza’s children from dying of hunger amid Israel’s ongoing siege, the Palestinian Information Centre reported.

“The humanitarian situation in Gaza has reached unprecedented levels of hunger, severe malnutrition and pharmaceutical shortages,” speaker of the Arab Parliament Mohamed Al-Yamahi said in a statement yesterday.

“The Gaza population are facing a systematic starvation policy and forced deprivation of food, water and healthcare, which constitutes a blatant violation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child and the international humanitarian law,” Al-Yamahi added.

He called for serious international action, before it is too late, to secure permanent and safe humanitarian corridors and ensure the immediate entry of food and medical aid into the Palestinian coastal territory and for Israel to be forced to honour its legal and humanitarian obligations towards Palestinian civilians, especially children.

He affirmed that the Arab Parliament would continue its political and legal efforts to end the suffering of Palestinian children and protect their right to life, dignity and safe childhood.