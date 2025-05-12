Middle East Monitor
Azerbaijan, UAE FMs discuss strategic ties, regional security

May 12, 2025 at 1:19 pm

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Istanbul, Turkiye on October 18, 2024. [Murat Gök - Anadolu Agency]

The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates discussed ways to deepen strategic cooperation and address regional security challenges, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said today.

During a phone call late yesterday, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan reviewed progress under their strategic partnership and explored prospects for joint work in bilateral and multilateral settings, the ministry said in a statement.

The two sides reaffirmed their intention to expand collaboration across political, economic, trade, energy and tourism sectors. They also exchanged views on regional and international security issues, according to the statement.

Bayramov and Al Nahyan expressed satisfaction with the growing partnership between Baku and Abu Dhabi and reiterated their mutual support on international platforms.

The ministers also addressed a range of other regional and bilateral matters of shared interest, the ministry added.

