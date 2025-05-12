Dembele named best player by French Football Awards

Ousmane Dembele was named best player in the French league, while Luis Enrique won best coach, at the French Football Awards ceremony organised by the National Union of Professional Footballers (UNFP) in Paris yesterday.

The ceremony, held at the Pavillon Gabriel hall in the French capital, marked the 33rd edition of the UNFP awards, which recognise the top performers in French football each season.

Dembele, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, received his award from French national team coach Didier Deschamps. The winger has had a standout season, playing a key role in helping PSG secure the Ligue 1 title and reach the UEFA Champions League final. He has scored 33 goals in 46 appearances across all competitions, including eight in the Champions League.

PSG manager Luis Enrique was also recognised, winning the best coach award after guiding the team to domestic league victory and the Champions League final.

The best goal award went to Algerian international Amine Gouiri, who plays for Marseille.

