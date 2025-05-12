Gaza death toll nears 52,900 as Israel kills 33 more Palestinians

At least 52,862 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war since October 2023, the Health Ministry said today.

A ministry statement said that 33 people were killed in the Israeli occupation’s attacks in the enclave in the last 24 hours, while 94 others were injured, taking the number of injuries to 119,648 in the Israeli onslaught.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

The Israeli occupation army resumed its assaults on the Gaza Strip on 18 March and has since killed 2,749 people and injured over 7,600 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.