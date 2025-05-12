Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Hamas says ready to immediately engage in talks for lasting Gaza ceasefire

  • [load_disqus_count2]

May 12, 2025 at 7:34 pm

Members of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, take security measures as Israeli hostages being handed over Red Cross, in Deir al Balah, Gaza, on February 8, 2025 [Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu Agency]

Members of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, take security measures as Israeli hostages being handed over Red Cross, in Deir al Balah, Gaza, on February 8, 2025 [Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu Agency]

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas said Monday that it is ready to immediately engage in negotiations to reach a lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu reports.

The group’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, released Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander on Monday evening after talks with the Trump administration.

“Hamas is ready to immediately begin negotiations to reach a comprehensive agreement for a sustainable ceasefire, the withdrawal of the occupation army, the end of the siege, the exchange of prisoners, and the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip,” it said in a statement.

Alexander was the last known living US hostage held in Gaza.

READ: Hamas releases Israeli-American hostage in Gaza

[load_disqus_count]
[load_disqus]

Latest news

See all

Trending