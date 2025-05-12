Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Ireland urges EU to review Israel trade deal over Gaza genocide

  • [load_disqus_count2]

May 12, 2025 at 10:39 am

Ireland's foreign minister Simon Harris delivers a speech during the European People's Party (EPP) congress in Valencia, on April 30, 2025. [Photo by JOSE JORDAN/AFP via Getty Images]

Ireland’s foreign minister Simon Harris delivers a speech during the European People’s Party (EPP) congress in Valencia, on April 30, 2025. [Photo by JOSE JORDAN/AFP via Getty Images]

Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Defence Affairs, Simon Harris, yesterday called on the European Union to review the EU partnership agreement with Israel over human rights violations in Gaza.

Posting on X, Harris pointed to the agreement’s human rights clause, which requires EU-Israel relations to be grounded in respect for international law.

“The EU-Israel Association Agreement has clauses on human rights. It says relations shall be based on respect for human rights. These words must have meaning. There must be a review of the agreement. The world is not doing nearly enough,” he wrote.

The Irish deputy prime minister said he intends to discuss this issue with his European counterparts, explaining that the EU has a responsibility to do everything possible to stop the violence, increase humanitarian aid, and immediately release all prisoners.

Israel has been committing genocide in the Gaza Strip since 7 October 2023, killing and wounding more than 172,000 Palestinians, most of them children and women, in addition to more than 14,000 missing persons.

READ: Israel’s plan to move Palestinians out of Gaza would be illegal forceful displacement, Norway and Iceland say

[load_disqus_count]
[load_disqus]

Latest news

See all

Trending