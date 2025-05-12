Middle East Monitor
Palestinian VP: Hamas is part of Palestinian political system and cannot be excluded

May 12, 2025 at 1:43 pm

Secretary General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Hussein al-Sheikh, in the Jordanian capital Amman on 4 November 2023 [JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/AFP via Getty Images]

Hamas is part of the Palestinian political system and cannot be excluded, Palestinian Vice President Hussein Al-Sheikh said yesterday.

In an interview with Al Arabiya, Al-Sheikh said: “The United States is the only side capable of forcing Israel to stop the war in the Gaza Strip,” expressing hope that Hamas would also take action to facilitate peace.

He acknowledged Hamas as an integral part of the Palestinian people, stating: “Hamas is part of the people and cannot be eliminated from political life.” However, he urged the group to change its policies to become part of the Palestinian political system.

Al-Sheikh confirmed that the Palestinian Authority (PA) is in dialogue with Hamas and stressed the importance of peaceful resistance over armed struggle.

He further asserted that the PA would not accept any alternative to its governance in the Gaza Strip, emphasising the need for unified Palestinian governance.

