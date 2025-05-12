Red Cross calls for ‘renewed’ ceasefire after facilitating hostage release in Gaza

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Monday called for a “renewed” and “sustainable” ceasefire after facilitating a key hostage release in Gaza, Anadolu reports.

“We urgently need political will to save lives and reinstate the ceasefire. It is critical that civilians are spared from hostilities, humanitarian relief enters Gaza, and more families are reunited,” Mirjana Spoljaric, head of the ICRC, said in a written statement.

Spoljaric expressed her “relief” after Palestinian resistance group Hamas handed over Israeli American hostage Edan Alexander to ICRC.

“This nightmare, however, continues for the remaining hostages, their families, and hundreds of thousands of civilians across Gaza,” she noted.

The ICRC also reiterated that international humanitarian law requires the “unconditional” release of all hostages, further stressing that the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza is “catastrophic.”

“Under international humanitarian law, the rapid and unhindered passage of humanitarian relief for civilians must be allowed and facilitated. The ICRC also reiterates that it must be given access to Palestinian detainees held by Israeli,” the statement added.

Some nine weeks ago, Israel blocked all shipments of food, water, and humanitarian aid from reaching Gaza.

The ICRC also expressed its commitment to maintaining assistance activities in Gaza, including facilitating further releases of hostages and providing humanitarian and medical assistance.

