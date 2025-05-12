Saudi crown prince discusses Syria’s security, stability with Sharaa 

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa yesterday discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance joint cooperation, particularly in the economic and investment fields.

The Saudi Crown Prince stressed during the call the kingdom’s commitment to supporting Syria’s security and stability and encouraging political solutions that preserve its unity.

Bin Salman indicated the kingdom’s keenness to enhance economic and investment cooperation with Syria in the coming period.

For his part, Al-Sharaa thanked Saudi for its continued support, emphasising the importance of Riyadh’s role in strengthening Syria’s territorial integrity and stability and its support for the Syrian people in confronting challenges, especially the recent Israeli aggression.

The call came within the framework of ongoing efforts to strengthen Arab relations and joint coordination on common issues, according to a statement from the Syrian Presidency.

Earlier, a source told the Israeli channel i24 that US President Donald Trump will meet with President Al-Sharaa during his upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia in mid-May.

According to the Hebrew channel, the anticipated meeting was arranged through personal mediation by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

Bin Salman received Al-Sharaa and his accompanying delegation at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh in February.