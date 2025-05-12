Syria to send special team to Sudan to assess situation of its nationals

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani announced that Damascus will dispatch a special team to Sudan to assess the situation of Syrians currently residing there.

Al-Shaibani wrote: “In line with the directives of His Excellency President Ahmed Al-Sharaa, we will send a special team to Sudan to assess the situation of Syrians under the current circumstances.”

“The team will provide the necessary support, work to evacuate them and ensure their safety.”

The announcement follows a series of drone attacks recently launched by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on military sites and vital facilities in the Nile River, Northern and West Kordofan states. These developments come amid the intensification of clashes and the worsening humanitarian situation, especially as fierce fighting continues in El Fasher, with reports of massacres against civilians in other parts of the country.

The Sudanese army described the drone attack on Port Sudan as a dangerous shift in the nature of the conflict and warned of its consequences on regional security. Meanwhile, the Sudanese Foreign Ministry reiterated its call for the international community to take a firm stance against what it described as “the crimes and violations” committed by the RSF against civilians.