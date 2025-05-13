70% drop in meals being provided in Gaza this week: UN

The number of daily meals provided to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip decreased by 70 per cent this week compared to last week, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said today according to the Palestinian Information Centre.

Addressing a news conference at the UN headquarters in New York, Dujarric stressed the importance of UN teams entering Gaza and identifying citizens’ needs on the ground.

He pointed out that the number of daily meals in the Gaza Strip decreased from 840,000 meals last week to 260,000 — a 70 per cent decline.

Dujarric stressed that humanitarian aid is not limited to food alone, stressing the need to provide water, health, nutrition, education and protection services directly to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The UN spokesman warned that fuel has already started to run out in health and water facilities in Gaza — which has been under tight siege since March.

“Healthcare in Gaza is on the brink of collapse, with hospitals facing large numbers of wounded amid severe shortages of basic supplies, equipment, blood, and medical personnel,” he added.

