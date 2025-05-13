Saudi-US summit opens in Riyadh in presence of Trump, Bin Salman

A Saudi-American summit opened in the capital Riyadh today in the presence of US President Donald Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, according to Saudi media.

Al-Ikhbariya TV said the official summit is taking place at the Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, during which new agreements between the two countries will be signed.

Trump was welcomed by Bin Salman at the royal palace and given an official reception.

At the ceremony, Trump and Bin Salman welcomed officials and business leaders from both sides, including Trump’s adviser and tech billionaire Elon Musk, who had a little conversation with them.

Atop their discussions are a host of political, security, defence, economic and investment files, including artificial intelligence (AI), as well as topics of mutual concern and regional files.

An official statement is expected to be issued following their talks.

Trump arrived in Riyadh early today, marking his first overseas trip since he took office in January. His itinerary also includes visits to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

As a welcoming gesture, Trump’s presidential plane was escorted by Saudi fighter jets upon entry into Saudi airspace.

Trump visited Saudi Arabia in 2017 during his first presidential term, during which he witnessed the signing of deals worth around $460 billion, including arms deals up to over $100 billion.