Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Syria’s Sharaa to miss upcoming Arab Summit in Iraq

  • [load_disqus_count2]

May 13, 2025 at 9:18 am

Syria's interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa during a press conference following their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, on February 4, 2025

Syria’s interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa during a press conference following their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, on February 4, 2025

Syria’s interim President Ahmad Al-Sharaa will not attend the upcoming Arab summit scheduled to  be held in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, later this month, the Syrian presidency has said.

In a statement issued yesterday, the presidency said the Syrian delegation to the summit will be headed by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Asaad Al-Shaibani.

The Iraqi authorities have reportedly been on a state of alert in preparation for hosting the Arab Summit scheduled for 17 May.

As part of the preparations, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior banned demonstrations in Baghdad until 20 May, while stressing that security forces have mobilised all their capabilities to welcome “Iraq’s guests”.

The Ministry announced that “the security forces will take the necessary legal action against any demonstrator who attempts to distract the security forces from their assigned duties during this period.”

Shia groups in Iraq were angered after Prime MInister Mohammed Al-Sudani invited Al-Sharaa, nom de guerre Abu Mohammed Al-Golani, to the Arab Summit. They argue that there is still an active Iraqi arrest warrant for Al-Sharaa as a former leader of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, an Al-Qaeda affiliate.

READ: Trump says he is mulling lifting US sanctions on Syria, hopes for ‘fresh start’ with Damascus

[load_disqus_count]
[load_disqus]

Latest news

See all

Trending