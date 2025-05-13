UK decides to ‘make representations actively’ on Gaza at UN Security Council

The UK has joined calls for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to address the escalating humanitarian situation in Gaza, ministers confirmed in the House of Commons on Tuesday, Anadolu reports.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the UK will “make representations very actively” at the session, voicing strong concern over Israel’s recent decision to reduce the number of aid distribution points.

Lammy emphasized that the UK is engaging closely with regional partners, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing the worsening humanitarian situation through diplomatic channels.

In response to questions from MPs, Hamish Falconer, minister for the Middle East, also said: “And I can confirm that our permanent representative in New York will be expressing the full force of our views,” Falconer told the Commons.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy also addressed the situation, stressing the UK’s diplomatic engagement on the issue.

“We have got a meeting at the UN Security Council that we have put down this afternoon,” he said.

Lammy outlined recent high-level talks held to coordinate the UK’s response.

The foreign secretary also raised concerns about the Israeli government’s recent actions, saying: “I’m very concerned following the meeting with my German counterpart about Israeli decisions to reduce the number of distribution points. And we will be making these representations very actively over the coming days.”

The Israeli army has continued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, killing more than 52,900 Palestinians since October 2023, mostly women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

