Air Canada extends suspension of flights to Israel to September

Air Canada announced yesterday that the suspension of flights to Israel is being extended until 8 September and will not be resumed on 8 June as previously expected, Anadolu reported.

The airline suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv last year.

Air Canada and major international airlines suspended flights to and from Israel in the wake of air strikes carried out by Yemen’s Houthi group targeting Ben Gurion airport on 4 May.

Polish airline LOT, Germany’s Lufthansa, France’s Air France, Italy’s ITA, as well as the American airlines Delta and United, and Britain’s British Airways, have all suspended flights to and from Israel for varying periods, some extending until mid-June.

The Houthis resumed targeting Israel and Israel-bound ships in the Red Sea, in response to the resumption of Tel Aviv’s genocide against Palestinians in Gaza on 18 March.

More than 52,900 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in the brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.