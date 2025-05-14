America Turns Its Back on Israel? Palestine This Week with Mouin Rabbani

As global outrage over Israel’s genocide in Gaza intensifies, this week’s episode of Palestine This Week explores a pivotal shift in regional politics: Is Israel’s strategic value to its Western allies diminishing? President Donald Trump’s latest Middle East tour has sparked speculation that Washington is preparing for a post-Israel regional order. With major powers recalibrating their approach, signs are emerging that Israel is no longer the untouchable ally it once was.

Host Nasim Ahmed is joined by veteran analyst Mouin Rabbani to break down major stories from the past week, including EU’s former top diplomat Josep Borrell calling Israel’s action in Gaza genocide. The episode also breaks down a new report by the World Food Programme warning of the famine in Gaza.

The episode closes with a sobering reflection on the 76th anniversary of the Nakba, as Palestinians mark over seven decades of dispossession and struggle. Nasim and Mouin explore how this year’s commemorations take on new meaning amid Israel’s attempts to erase Palestinian life and identity.