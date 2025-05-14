Ben & Jerry’s co-founder arrested after confronting Robert F. Kennedy Jr over Gaza

Middle East Monitor
May 14, 2025 at 10:09 pm

Ben Cohen, Co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s, speaks during an event on police reform and ending qualified immunity outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on Thursday, May 20, 2021. [Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call]

Ben Cohen, Co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s, speaks during an event on police reform and ending qualified immunity outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on Thursday, May 20, 2021. [Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call]

Ben Cohen, the co-founder of the ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s, was arrested Wednesday after confronting US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the lack of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, according to a video of the arrest on social media by the women-led peace group, CODEPINK, Anadolu reports.

Cohen, a longtime activist and philanthropist, interrupted a hearing on Capitol Hill as Kennedy faced questions from the lawmakers.

“Congress sent the bombs that kill children in Gaza and pays it with cuts to Medicaid,” Cohen shouted at the hearing before he was arrested by Capitol Police.

