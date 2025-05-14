In defence of Boiler Room: Palestinian solidarity in a capitalist cage

Boiler Room (BR) has been a recent feature in pro-Palestinian discourse, as the global DJ brand was recently bought by Superstruct Entertainment, a company with ties to Israel. A brand once beloved for its pro-Palestinian action has seen the pendulum swing to disgust, with calls to boycott. This anger, while understandable, is misplaced.

Boiler Room championed Palestinian solidarity long before it became a globally discussed topic following 7 October 2023, and continues to stand by its beliefs in a recently published statement. The public’s anger relates more towards late-stage capitalism dynamics, which allow a company to be bought or sold, while having no say in the process itself. Rather than the Palestinian movement turning against Boiler Room, it is important to stand alongside them, as comrades against the global Israeli lobby which they continue to condemn, even when running the risk of penalisation from Superstruct. Capitalism today reflects the worst of familial dynamics: we can’t choose our parents or their opinions, but have the freedom to define our own views, and BR has consistently chosen to stand with Palestine.

To grasp the complexity behind Boiler Room and the discourse surrounding them currently, it is important to understand the brand’s history. As a global electronic DJ company, their mission has successfully championed uplifting grassroot DJs in the music scene onto a public platform. Since its genesis, BR has dedicated numerous missions to the Palestine cause, from fundraisers to sets in Palestine itself.

The most notable work was a documentary made in 2018, when BR connected with artists in Ramallah, which led them to defy the illegal Separation Wall and enter the West Bank. The work is inspiring, not least for its unique insight into the region through a techno/electronic lens, but for its honest depiction of how music cannot be separated from the political oppression Palestinians face. Boiler Room has also consistently stood behind the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement and continues to host events to fundraise for Palestine.

The series of events with Boiler Room which led to the current uproar began in January, when their previous parent company DICE sold the company to Superstruct. DICE’s acquisition of BR in September 2021 also included a removal of all prior investors – they owned 100 per cent of the company. This is what eventually led to Superstruct, the second largest festival company in the world, being able to acquire 100 per cent of the company. The contention with BR’s new owners is a result of Superstruct being backed by KKR, a private equity firm that holds ties to numerous companies with links to the Israeli military.

Some of these investments include Axel Springer, a German media company which has been reported to have advertised illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, as well as the real estate software company Guesty, an Israeli software for property management that has reportedly aided the renting of properties on occupied Palestinian land. KKR’s complicity in Israeli investment means Superstruct is also culpable.

My contention is not with KKR or Superstruct’s complicity, but rather with the public’s anger towards Boiler Room. In a responsive statement, Boiler Room (BR) reinforced their proven track record of supporting the Palestinian movement. On 25 March, BR released a statement on Instagram, reaffirming their “unapologetically pro-Palestine” stance, acknowledging Superstruct’s ties to Israel and stressing how they “categorically do not align with our values.”

“[Our] commitment to editorial independence and Palestine has never wavered. No investor, past or present, has ever influenced our output, this will never change… We will always remain unapologetically pro-Palestine. We continue to adhere to BDS and PACBI guidelines regarding artist programming and brand partnerships and engage with Palestinian artists and organisers to formalise our internal policies in line with this commitment. We uphold international law and human rights for all, regardless of identity.”

This action from Boiler Room resulted in its praise by the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI). Publishing a statement on the BDS boycott’s website, both the BDS and PACBI have commended BR’s effort to distance itself from Superstruct and have urged other music event companies to follow BR’s example.

However, even these statements have received backlash for their vague direction, as neither BDS nor PACBI condoned the boycotting of Boiler Room, with many finding the advice to “distance” vague compared to usually clear commentary of boycotting. The adverse reaction even BDS and PACBI have received is telling – when some of the greatest organisations for Palestinian resistance are under fire, one would question the people behind the guns. Boiler Room and BDS/PACBI have similarities in this experience – they are all companies that are loyal to the Palestinian cause and yet face criticism for recognising and experiencing the complexity of neo-liberal economics. The anger should never be directed towards champions of Palestinian solidarity, but always the perpetrators which compromise an organisation’s moral standing.

Boiler Room’s recent acquisition by a parent company with ties to Israeli interests has understandably ignited concern within pro-Palestinian circles. However, the rush to condemn BR overlooks both its longstanding record of solidarity and its continued vocal opposition to Israeli occupation. The outrage misplaces blame — targeting a platform that has risked alienation and commercial fallout to stand by its principles. In a world where capitalism often strips agency from companies and individuals alike, BR’s unwavering commitment to Palestine deserves recognition, not rebuke. Rather than severing ties, supporters of the Palestinian cause should recognise Boiler Room as an ally navigating a compromised system while refusing to compromise its values.

