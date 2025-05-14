Macron condemns Israel’s ‘shameful, disgraceful’ actions in Gaza

French President Emmanuel Macron has described the actions of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government in the Gaza Strip as “shameful and disgraceful.”

“What Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is doing today in Gaza is unacceptable. It is shameful and a disgrace,” Macron said yesterday.

“It is not for the prime minister to decide whether this constitutes genocide, but rather for historians,” he added.

During an interview with TF1, Macron mentioned that he was “one of the few leaders who visited the Egypt-Gaza border,” describing it as “one of the most distressing sights I’ve ever witnessed.” He expressed disappointment that “the aid provided by France and other countries is being obstructed by the Israelis.”

Macron also said that the issue of reviewing “cooperation agreements” between the European Union and Israel “is open.”

Earlier, the French Foreign Ministry condemned Israel’s plan to take control of the Gaza Strip, which was announced by Tel Aviv on Monday.