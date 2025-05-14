Morocco: $25bn budget for gas pipeline project to Nigeria

The budget for the African Atlantic Gas Pipeline project, which will run from Nigeria to Morocco, exceeds $25 billion, Morocco’s Minister of Energy Transition, Leila Benali, said yesterday.

The minister noted that the pipeline will help deliver energy to approximately 400 million people in 13 countries.

Addressing the House of Councillors, Benali asserted that the project would drive economic, industrial and digital development, generate jobs and strengthen Morocco’s pivotal role connecting Europe, Africa and the Atlantic basin.

She explained that the pipeline will cover a distance of 6,000 kilometres, passing through several African countries, with an estimated capacity ranging between 15 and 30 billion cubic metres of gas per year.

“Work is currently underway to establish a partnership between the Moroccan and Nigerian sides, along with preparations to make the final investment decision, which is expected by the end of 2025,” Benali said.

The agreement on the gas pipeline project dates back to King Mohammed VI’s state visit to Nigeria in December 2016.

According to official plans, the pipeline will pass through Benin, Togo, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, the Gambia, Senegal and Mauritania.

