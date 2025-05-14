Palestinians use pasta, lentil to make bread as flour shortage intensifies

JABALIA, GAZA – MAY 13: Palestinians grind legumes such as lentils and beans in grain mills in order to make bread as a result of the depletion of basic foodstuffs, especially flour, and the increasing scarcity since the food and humanitarian aid cannot be delivered to the region due to the closure of border crossings for more than two months in Jabalia Refugee Camp, Gaza on May 13, 2025. ( Mahmoud İssa – Anadolu Agency )