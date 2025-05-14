Middle East Monitor
Work underway with other leaders to ‘urgently’ ensure rapid flow of aid into Gaza, says UK PM

May 14, 2025 at 5:08 pm

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer leaves 10 Downing Street ahead of PMQs in the House of Commons in London, United Kingdom on May 7, 2025. [Tayfun Salci - Anadolu Agency]

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer leaves 10 Downing Street ahead of PMQs in the House of Commons in London, United Kingdom on May 7, 2025. [Tayfun Salci – Anadolu Agency]

The British prime minister said today they are working with other leaders to bring about a rapid and unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza, where the situation amid an Israeli aid blockade lasting over two months is, in his words, “intolerable”.

“The situation in Gaza is simply intolerable and getting worse, and we are working with other leaders urgently to bring about rapid and unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza, which is desperately needed,” Keir Starmer told at the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session in parliament.

He said he believes that alongside ensuring unimpeded aid flow, the release of captives and returning to a ceasefire are the initial actions that needs to be taken.

He reiterated that the pathway to a two-state solution is “the only way” for settled and lasting peace in the Middle East.

“We will continue with our allies to pursue that path,” said Starmer in response to a question by Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey.

Since 2 March, Israel has kept Gaza’s crossings closed to food, medical and humanitarian aid, deepening an already dire humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

READ: UK defends arms sales to Israel amid genocide as high court case opens

